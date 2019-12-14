ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to treat the withdrawal of Senator Godswill Akpabio from the Akwa North West Senatorial District re-run election in Essien Udim Local Government Area as concession to defeat.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday in Uyo, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Ini Ememobong, also urged INEC to declare that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no candidate in Essien Udim for the re-run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ememobong said Senator Akpabio and the APC cannot substitute his candidacy with another person upon his withdrawal, saying the law only permits a substitution upon the death of a candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He alleged that there were plans by Senator Akpabio to use the judicial process to derail the conduct of the re-run election by instituting court actions to compel INEC to accept his withdrawal.

He stated that the call for the sack of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Mike Igini, was ill-motivated and challenged Akpabio to participate in the election if he feels he can win.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App