Travellers stranded as gridlock worsens on Abuja-Kaduna Road

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic congestion along the Abuja-Kaduna Road worsened yesterday with motorists forced to a standstill as travellers struggled to reach their destinations.

Many commuters reportedly aborted their planned trips to Kaduna, Kano and many states in the northwest and northeast. The situation was the same for travellers going to the south.

ADVERTISEMENT

The highway, which is the major artery that links the southern and northern parts of the country, is now prone to traffic chaos occasioned by accidents as the reconstruction work being handled by Julius Berger is moving at a snail speed.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Our correspondent reports that the unprecedented traffic jam yesterday started around Zuba flyover along the Kaduna road, with motorists stranded for hours before finding their way.

The gridlock stretched many kilometres even as some commuters linked the situation to the increased vehicular movement ahead of Christmas celebrations and the “unorganized manner the reconstruction work on the road is being handled.”

“It took me four hours to get to Jere from Tafa, a distance of about 65 kilometres,” said Malam Yusuf, one of the travellers who was trapped on the way.

“I just found myself in the ensuing confusion at Tafa village around 3pm. The situation got worst when we reached Dorawar Malam Tanko village and it continued all the way to Gidan Abe and Falwaya near Yakowa’s farm. We stood still for over an hour somewhere and the situation affected both sides of the road.

“It took the intervention of road safety officials and the convoy of a certain army general to clear the road. In some places, Julius Berger construction workers were forced to remove the barricades they put to pave way for commuters. I arrived Jere around 7.30pm,” he said.

“It is very frustrating,” another traveller who gave his name as Michael Musa, said. “I don’t think if there was proper planning before the commencement of this construction. You can’t hold thousands of people to ransom. Government should find a way of resolving this mess because it will be catastrophic in the coming days,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App