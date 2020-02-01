Travel ban: Atiku asks Trump to face Buhari +9 other things he said

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Vice President of Nigeria, Abubakar Atiku has responded to the government of the United States of America’s imposition of travel ban on Nigerians.

The Donald Trump administration had placed a travel ban on Nigerians last Friday, citing the failure of the Muhammadu Buhari led administration to share information and to address issues of terrorism as the reason for its action.

Responding to this development, Atiku, in a statement he personally signed on Saturday, made some points in an effort to convince President Trump to reconsider his position.

Here are some of the points:

1. The ban does not take into account the pro-American sentiments of the Nigerian public and the solidarity previous Nigerian administrations have had with the United States.

2. The government of President Donald Trump should consider the history of US-Nigerian relationships.

3. Nigeria was one of the few African nations that joined the US-led coalition during Operation Desert Storm between 1990-1991 when the United States championed the liberation of Kuwait.

4. Nigeria, in partnership with the US, played a major role in bringing peace to Liberia, an American sphere of influence, that now enjoys democracy because Nigerian blood and money paved the way for peace in that nation.

5. Nigeria has consistently voted in support of the United States and her allies at the United Nations and other multilateral world bodies.

6. Nigeria is perhaps the biggest trading partner that the United States has in Africa, even where there other alternatives to Nigeria.

7. Nigerians have been a major force for the positive development of the US with 77% of all Black doctors in the United States are Nigerians.

8. Nigerians are the most educated immigrant community in America bar none.

9. The US stands to benefit if it allows open borders with a country like Nigeria that is able to provide skilled, hardworking and dedicated personnel in a two-way traffic.

10. I call on President Trump to consider adopting measures that individually target those in government who have failed in their duties, rather than target the entire Nigerian population.

