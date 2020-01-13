TRANSFER: Wilfred Ndidi may be on his way to Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal have been urged by a former Premier League striker to sign Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi.

Reports last month claimed that Arsenal are lining up a move for the Foxes star in the New Year, by making a cash-plus-player offer for the player.

The report added that the Gunners will offer £40m plus midfielder Granit Xhaka in a bid to sign the Nigeria international.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor says that Ndidi would be an ideal replacement for Lucas Torreira, but admits it would be difficult to prize the midfielder away from the King Power Stadium.

Ndidi has been in a scintillating form since moving to Leicester City and have been adjudged the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League.

