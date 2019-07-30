TRANSFER: Nicolas Pepe set for Arsenal medical after £72m deal

Nicolas Pepe is expected to have a medical at Arsenal in the next few days after a deal was agreed with Lille, according to Sky.
The 24-year-old is set to become an Arsenal player this week and would be the Gunners’ fourth signing of the summer, following forward Gabriel Martinelli, midfielder Dani Ceballos, who joined on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, and defender William Saliba, who was signed from St Etienne for £27m and immediately loaned back to the Ligue 1 side.
Pepe scored 22 goals in Ligue 1 last season, second only to Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, while also providing 11 assists, also the second most in the division, as Lille finished runners-up to PSG.
He was the first Lille player to score 20 league goals since Eden Hazard in the 2011-12 season.
