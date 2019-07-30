TRANSFER: Everton issue Wilfried Zaha statement

ADVERTISEMENT

Everton have confirmed they have not made a second offer for Wilfried Zaha – and have ended their interest in the Crystal Palace winger.

Everton made a £52m bid for Arsenal target Zaha over the weekend with Crystal Palace rejecting the offer outrightly.

Reports emerged on Monday that a second £55m offer had been made with Everton including Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy in the deal.

But the Toffees have issued a statement on the proposed transfer.

“Everton Football Club categorically denies that a bid has been submitted to Crystal Palace for Wilfried Zaha that included an increased sum plus Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy,” it read.

“Everton and Crystal Palace have a very good relationship. A bid was made over the weekend which was turned down. Both clubs agreed that was the end of the matter.”

