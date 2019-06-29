TRANSFER: Barcelona open talks with Atletico over Griezmann

ADVERTISEMENT

Barcelona have opened talks with Atletico Madrid over a deal for Antoine Griezmann after the striker agreed a five-year deal contract with the Spanish champions, according to reports.

The Frenchman’s release clause is set to drop to €120m (£107m) from €200m (£178m) on July 1, and it is expected that the Catalan club will complete the transfer once that reduction comes into effect.

And L’Equipe (per Marca) reports that the 28-year-old has already agreed a five-year contract at the Camp Nou, which will see him earn around £15 million per year (€17m).

According to the French publication, representatives from Barcelona and Atletico met last week to try and reach a deal for the striker.

