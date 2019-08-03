  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. TRANSFER: Arsenal to move for Barcelona’s Coutinho
ADVERTISEMENT

TRANSFER: Arsenal to move for Barcelona’s Coutinho

By . Published Date
Philippe Coutinho

Arsenal could use tomorrow’s friendly with Barcelona to line up a shock move for Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona are keen to move Coutinho on this summer as they look to make room for Neymar and with Antoine Griezmann having signed.

ADVERTISEMENT

And now, there are suggestions Arsenal could hold talks over a loan deal for Coutinho.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunners’ head of football Raul Sanllehi is set for talks with his Barcelona counterparts and could engineer a move.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.