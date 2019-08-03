TRANSFER: Arsenal to move for Barcelona’s Coutinho

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal could use tomorrow’s friendly with Barcelona to line up a shock move for Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona are keen to move Coutinho on this summer as they look to make room for Neymar and with Antoine Griezmann having signed.

And now, there are suggestions Arsenal could hold talks over a loan deal for Coutinho.

Gunners’ head of football Raul Sanllehi is set for talks with his Barcelona counterparts and could engineer a move.

