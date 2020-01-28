TRANSFER: 7 bargain deals Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal should make

ADVERTISEMENT

Top clubs in England; Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham are desperately in need of reinforcement this January but they are finding it difficult to nail a deal till now.

Chelsea are out for a striker to help reduce the load on Tammy Abraham even as Olivier Giroud is presently looking for an exit route.

Arsenal on their part, are desperately pursuing deals for a defender and midfielder. All their efforts have not yielded any fruit so far.

With Harry Kane out with a long-time injury and Christian Eriksen on the verge of making a move to Inter Milan, Tottenham are seriously in need of a striker and a creative midfielder.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

On their own part, Manchester United who have been light in the middle of the park, are scrambling to find a replacement for the injured Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

And as we enter the final week of the January transfer window, they will be frantically scrambling to get deals done and over the line before 11pm on Friday night.

Here are few bargain deals these clubs could seal:

Giorgio Chiellini – Juventus

The Italy international continues to defy critics and doubters by performing at an incredibly high level on a regular basis.

Even despite the signing of wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt in the summer, the 35-year-old remained a permanent fixture in defence for the Serie A champions.

A nasty knee injury means he may not be available until after the January window has slammed shut, but Chiellini would still be an incredible signing for a Premier League club like Arsenal.

Experienced, consistent and an out-and-out defender, Chiellini has at least one more season left at the very highest level.

Edinson Cavani – PSG

Having surpassed Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s goal scoring record, Cavani is a legend at PSG and his legacy in Paris is secured.

However, the lure of testing himself in another league and to get one last big move before considering retirement is a genuine lure for the 32-year-old.

Atletico Madrid are still keen on signing the striker, but Premier League sides would be remiss to consider themselves out of the running.

The Uruguay international has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Chelsea this month. He will be a good replacement for Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is wanted by Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Dries Mertens – Napoli

They came incredibly close to winning the Serie A in the 2017/18 season but silverware has eluded Napoli for several years now.

The Belgium international has the ability to play on either flank, as the main striker or even in a false nine role and has developed into a world class talent.

Despite his diminutive frame, Mertens is still incredibly hard to dispossess and his footballing IQ makes him an exceptionally dangerous player – regardless of what positions he is used in.

Arsenal are reportedly considering a lucrative offer, but may have to move fast after reports from France suggesting Monaco may well offer a permanent deal this month.

Thiago Silva – Paris Saint-Germain

One of the first players to join the revolution in the French capital, Silva quickly became one of the most important players in PSG’s recent history as captain of the side.

Practically untouchable in France, Silva has reiterated his desire to finish his career in Paris. However, there are no signs of a new deal being agreed before the summer.

Former club AC Milan enquired about the availability of the 35-year-old, but were rebuffed.

That does not mean a Premier League side would get the same response, even though PSG are unlikely to recoup anywhere near the £36m they paid for the centre-back in 2012.

Blaise Matuidi – Juventus

A World Cup winner and tenacious competitor, Matuidi is the sort of player who becomes integral to a team’s success without necessarily getting the personal recognition.

Able to play in a variety of roles, the midfielder has the sort of insatiable appetite and desire to win which can inspire younger players at a club.

Juve have a plethora of midfielders on their books after Aaron Ramsey’s arrival in the summer and were reportedly considering letting the 32-year-old leave to raise funds.

Given how Manchester United once held an interest, it would hardly be surprising to see Matuidi make a move to a Premier League club.

Jose Callejon – Napoli

With a deal for Matteo Politano close to completion, Callejon’s time at Napoli appears to be coming to a close.

The Spain international started his career at Real Madrid and has enjoyed a goal-laden spell in Naples, excelling under Maurizio Sarri.

But it appears as though the Serie A side are now keen to shift the winger before the summer so as to get a transfer fee.

Aston Villa have been linked with a move, but it remains to be seen if the 32-year-old fancies swapping Mount Vesuvius for Villa Park.

Thomas Meunier – Paris Saint-Germain

The defender moved to PSG in the summer of 2016, but struggled to get the sort of regular game time he was promised.

Completing the signing of Dani Alves just one year after his arrival did little to boost the right-back’s chances of playing, while he’s now sharing duties with Colin Dagba.

A boyhood Manchester United fan, the Red Devils were linked with a move in the summer before deciding to part with £50m to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Given the importance of full-backs in the modern game and the relatively modest fee which would be required to sign the 28-year-old, do not be surprised to see yet more Premier League interest.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App