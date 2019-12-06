Trancorp Hotels appoints new CFO

ADVERTISEMENT

Transcorp Hotels Plc has appointed Mrs Oluwatobiloba Titilope Ojediran as its new Acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with effect from December 14, 2019.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the company’s Group Company Secretary, Helen Iwuchukwu.

Mrs Oluwatobiloba Ojediran is an astute accountant with over a decade of experience in Finance, Risk and Audit. She holds a BSc. in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Lagos and is an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and a student member of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

She began her career in KMPG Professional services from where she moved to Intercontinental Hotel Lagos and finally to Transcorp Hotels Plc as finance manager in 2018.

Oluwatobiloba also worked as an accountant consultant where she was involved in various projects such as International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) conversion and implementation project, financial statement preparation and review, engagement quality assurance, book-keeping services and audit support services.

