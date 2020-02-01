Trailer loads of Okada shipped out of Lagos as ban takes effect 

ADVERTISEMENT

As the ban on Okada and tricycles takes effect in Lagos on Saturday, many trailer loads of motorcycles have been shipped out of the state, Daily Trust can report.

Our correspondent observed this morning that many riders who hailed from the Northern part of the country have shipped their motorcycles in different trailers.

No fewer than seven trailers loaded with motorcycles were sighted by our correspondent along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway leaving Lagos.

It was learnt that some of the Okada riders left Lagos to join trailers heading to the North from Ogere in Ogun state.

At Ogere in Ogun state, at least five trailers of Okadas were counted by our correspondent while some of the riders were seen attaching bike on other trailers and tankers.

Some of them who spoke with our correspondent said they were going to their respective states in the North because of the ban on motorcycles and Tricycles by the Lagos state government.

One of them who identifies himself as Umaru from Kano State loaded his motorcycle with his baggage, saying he is heading back to his state.

Others also confirmed that because of the ban which took effect today, they have been forced to relocate to their respective states in the Northern part of the country.

There was a drama at Ogere when one the Chairmen of Okada Association who identified himself as Fatai Jamiu from Kosofe came in search of his motorcycles given to a rider on “hire purchase.”

He confirmed that most of the riders mobilized themselves and arrived Ogere as early as midnight enroute the Northern part of the country.

“But we were surprised because some parts in Kosofe were not affected by the ban. They just mobilized themselves and left Lagos in droves.”

Daily Trust reports that with the planned enforcement of the ban beginning from Saturday morning, many roads and highways in the state are free from motorcycles and tricycles.

Also tricycles were off the roads at the popular Acme, Ogunnusi, Adeniyi Jones Roads while some residents were seen trekking to their destinations.

Also, many bus stops were filled with passengers waiting for commercial vehicles.

