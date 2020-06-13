Trailer crushes 5 people in Suleja

ADVERTISEMENT

Five people have been reported crushed to death and 12 others seriously injured after an articulated lorry fell off a cliff in Suleja local government area of Niger state.

The trailer which carried iron rods and 30 passengers—18 men, four women, three boys and five girls—was said to be coming from Lagos state but its destination remains unknown.

The incident occurred around Kona Ayaba in Sabon Kaida around Lambatta area.

It was gathered that the trailer lost control as a result of overload when trying to ascend a hill.

Those injured include three men, one woman, three boys and five girls.

Five women and two girls died.

The Suleja Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Route Commander, Babatunde Onemola confirmed that the crash occurred at about 11.40 am on Saturday saying that the Corps began rescue immediately.

He explained that the trailer with registration number UGG485XA was coming from Lagos adding that the weight of the iron rod made it impossible for it to climb the ascending road which made it to lose control and fall off the cliff.

The FRSC Route Commander said that the corpses have been deposited in the Sabon Wuse general hospital while the injured victims were taken to Federal Medical Center, Gawu Babangida and are currently receiving treatment.

