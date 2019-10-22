Tragedy: Grinding machine plucks-off testicles of 14-year-old student in Bauchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Tragedy befell a 14-year-old Junior Secondary School Student in Bauchi, Bashir Salisu, when the belt of a grinding machine accidentally plucked-off his two testicles.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bashir, a student of Government Day Secondary School, Tudun Salmanu area of Bauchi metropolis, who had written his JSS examination (junior WAEC), preparatory to seeking admission to Senior Secondary School, engages in the grinding of grains under the tutelage of a man at the Muda Lawal market, Bauchi.

Narrating his ordeal to NAN in pains at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBU-TH) Bauchi, Bashir said the sad event occurred on Friday around 10am when, in the course of running the engine, the rotating belt mistakenly got in contact with his baggy trouser and pulled him.

“When my trouser got entangled as a result of the fast rotating belt, it instantly severed my testicles and inflicted grave injuries on my private part.

“The pain was unbearable and I was rushed to the hospital, where medical personnel started treating me.

“ Unfortunately, the testicles had gone and can no longer be replaced; the doctors confirmed that the situation is irredeemable”, said the student in tears.

Bashir, who looked downcast, said he engaged in grinding to learn trade that he could rely on in good time as jobs were not easy to come by these days.

“I was engaging in the trade after school hours and during holidays to enable me become self-reliant during and after my studies as white collar jobs are not easy to come by.

“My parents are poor and I need to prepare myself, not only to be self- employed, but also help them and my younger brothers and sisters,” he said.

Father of Bashir, Malam Salisu Mohammed, a farmer, said when the accident occurred, he had to struggle to contain himself.

“I felt highly disturbed initially but was able to console myself later, believing that tragedies are ordained by God and must therefore, be accepted when they happen.

“We have intensified prayers for his quick recovery, even though we have been made to understand by medical experts that his testicles are gone for good.

“We thank God that he survived the accident; he could have been dead by now and we must appreciate such luck.

“Our major challenge now is footing the bill of his treatment; we are therefore seizing this opportunity to appeal for assistance from the government, individuals and organizations”, he said.

On her part, mother to Bashir, Mrs Aisha Salisu, told NAN that she was traumatized by the ordeal of her son.

