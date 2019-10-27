Tragedy as woman drowns in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

There was confusion at Hayin Malam Bello Community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state on Sunday evening as a young lady got drowned in a river in the area.

The unknown lady and other passengers were inside a tricycle when it got submerged as they tried to cross over a flooded bridge.

Eyewitness told Daily Trust that the incident happened few minutes after 6pm during rainfall.

Our reporter who went there gathered that the KEKE NAPEP operator and the victim’s friend were rescued by good Samaritans at the scene.

A shop owner closed to where the incident occurred told our reporter that the lady couldn’t be saved as she disappeared in the water.

She was said to be inside the tricycle known as KEKE NAPEP when the operator tried to cross the flooded bridge and they got stuck in the middle. Effort to rescue them all failed as the lady got drowned in the river,” he said.

Another eyewitness said he heard the rescued friend of the lady making call to inform their relations that the lady was missing in the river.

“Immediately her friend was rescued from the tricycle I saw her making phone call in tears that Balaraba is missing in the river,” he said.

Daily Trust also gathered that nobody knew where they were coming from or heading too. Hayin Malam Bello residents always complained about the the bridge as it always get flooded each time it rains heavily making it too dangerous for pedestrian and vehicles to ply the road.

