Trafficking: Immigration service denies 9 girls departure from Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The operatives of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Airport Command, Lagos have denied nine girls, who were to be trafficked through the airport to Lebanon, Cairo, Dubai and India on Ethiopian, Peace, Egypt and East Airlines respectively, departure.

DCI Sunday James, the spokesperson of the NIS, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday morning.

According to him, four of the girls claimed to be traveling to take up employment without knowing their employers neither were they aware of the nature of job they were going for.

He said the shady journey was organized by agents aimed at exploiting their innocence and ignorance.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“Two others claimed they were going for visit later confessed they were going for hustle in Dubai and the remaining two claimed they were going to India for Medical treatment without referrals. When further asked the nature of sickness they said yellow fever before they finally confessed to be going for hustle in India.

“Considering that the Nine(9) girls had no credible mission for embarking on the failed journey, they were refused departure to save their lives and dignity,” the statement read in part.

The Comptroller General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, called on parents to be wary of juicy offers to their children by family members and non family members to take their children abroad on a deceitful planned trip for employment, studies or visit which may end up in exploitation or death, according to James.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App