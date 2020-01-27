Trafficking: Again, Immigration service stops 7 girls from Dubai, Cairo trips

ADVERTISEMENT

The Operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Airport Command at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, have stopped seven girls from being trafficked to Dubai, Cairo and Oman.

The national Public Relations Officer of the NIS, Sunday James disclosed this in a statement he sent to the press in Abuja.

He said three of the girls were on Emirate Airline to Dubai while four are on Egypt Airline to Cairo and Oman.

This is coming two days after the NIS prevented nine girls who were to be trafficked through the airport to Lebanon, Cairo, Dubai and India on Ethiopian, Peace, Egypt and East Airlines respectively.

“The Comptroller In charge of the Airport Command of NIS Usman Abdullahi pcc, was commended alongside his dutiful officers and enjoined not to relent as the activities of human traffickers and smugglers must be discouraged and halted through aggressive intelligence gathering and proactive operations and surveillance mounted to dissuade the organized crime from flourishing,” he said in the statement.

According to him, the Comptroller General of the NIS, Muhammad Babandede, had assured Nigerians that the NIS will not relent in its effort to keep a safe border for a safe nation.

He said the NIS had upgraded facilities to checkmate irregular human mobility and will do everything to justify the support and commitment of the Federal government.

