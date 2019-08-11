Traditional rulers in Taraba lament nationwide insecurity

ADVERTISEMENT

Some traditional rulers in Taraba State have lamented over insecurity in the country and urged Nigerians to sustain prayers in order to overcome the challenge.

In their separate messages on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir on Sunday, they called for sustainable prayers to overcome the insecurity confronting the nation.

The Chief of Mutumbiiyu, Alhaji Sani Kachalla, in his Sallah message to his subjects at his palace in Mutumbiiyu headquarters of Gassol local government area, said insecurity was now a source of concern for all Nigerians.

He said parents should give their children and wards proper guidance and education in order to have good leaders.

According to the chief, most of the criminal elements causing insecurity were those that were not given good guidance and education; thus now transferring their aggression to Nigerians.

He said parents and the society have a duty to guide and give good education to their children in order to transform the young generation to good leaders.

Alhaji Kachalla also expressed dismay over the shift of emphasis by farmers in his domain from growing food crops to cash crops.

He said food production had dropped by more than 70 percent and had been replaced by cash crops.

He, however, said the price of cash crops like Beniseed had dropped by 60 percent while prices of maize and rice are going up.

In his address also, the Chief of Gashaka, Alhaji Zubairu Hamangagdo, urged his subjects to coexist peacefully and shun acts capable of causing disharmony in the area.

He said no development would be attained without peace and urged followers of all faiths in his domain to coexist peacefully.

Alhaji Hamangagdo said he will continue to do his best in uniting his subjects and urged his subjects to support security agents in fighting crimes in the area and the state in general.

