Traditional rulers’ endorsement can’t save Gov Bello – Mustapha Audu

One of the leading All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants in Kogi State, Prince Mustapha Mona Audu, says the endorsement of Governor Yahaya Bello by traditional rulers who accompanied him to the Presidential Villa can’t save because of his non-performance.

Mona Audu, whose father could have become the governor in 2015 if not for his sudden death before the announcement of results, said the traditional rulers were not representing the people of Kogi State.

Speaking in Abuja at a news conference in Abuja to unveil his Kogi Prosperity Plan, the Confluence State could not develop without the presence of a purposeful and responsible leadership.

On the visit of traditional rulers to the Presidential Villa, he said, “What we saw, to be honest was a display of poverty.

The traditional rulers have no business going to the president to seek support or to reintroduce the Governor to him. That was not necessary. We do not believe that the traditional rulers who were at the Villa on Wednesday are representatives of our people or Kogi state. That is the truth and we have to be honest with ourselves.

“These rulers are setting a very bad example. These rulers are showing us that their pockets are more important than their people. Kogi is a state where civil servants are committing suicide. People are putting ropes round their necks and dying. So, it is better for our traditional rulers to try and go back home and alleviate the plight of the people”

Bello should stop running to the president or from pillar to post because it is not the president that will save him,” he said.

He flayed Governor for his frequent visit to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) instead of staying at home to work for the citizens.

“Please go back home and work. Leave Abuja. You are not the Minister of FCT. You are the Governor of Kogi state. Face Kogi and work. The road from here to Kogi is an eyesore and the excuse they give is that it is a federal road.

”Kogi is today the dirtiest state in the country. If you cannot work, just leave and we will accept you. We are not after anyone. Kogi is at a tipping point. We must not lose Kogi state. We must put our best foot forward. We are ready to forgive the governor and carry him along because he is our constituent but he can no longer be governor because he is ill-prepared,” he said.

