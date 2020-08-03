Traditional ruler urges FEMA to support Zuba flood victims

ADVERTISEMENT

The Agora of Zuba, Alhaji Mohammed Bello Umar, has appealed to the management of the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support flood victims in his chiefdom.

A devastating flood penultimate weekend inundated homes and killed at least seven people, mostly women and children, rendering thousands homeless.

Meanwhile, the chief commended the Minister of State for the FCT, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, for donating food items to victims of the recent flood.

Alhaji Mohammed, who made the commendation on Sunday, stressed on the need for residents to stop building on waterways, saying the recent flood disaster would have been averted if people had taken precautionary measures.

Also, the traditional ruler, while lamenting over incessant robbery incidents in his chiefdom, called on residents to be security conscious and report any suspicious persons to relevant security agents.

He said, “It is obvious that Zuba is an entry and exit point to Abuja, and any visitor who is coming to the capital city, especially from the northern part of the country, must first settle down here in Zuba, before he or she will think of where to go in Abuja, and I believe this has contributed to the rate of crime we are witnessing in my chiefdom.”

