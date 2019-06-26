Traditional ruler commends caretaker committee chairman over projects

ADVERTISEMENT

The Traditional ruler of Takad Chiefdom, Agwam Takad in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna state, Mr Tobias Nkom Wada has commended the Caretaker Committee of the Local Government for executing meaningful projects in the Chiefdom.

Mr Nkom Wada said the projects executed by the committee include a culvert at Tachira, a bridge and a borehole at Fadan Attakar and a Police Outpost at Zangang village.

The monarch also thanked the state governor for appointing an indigene of the area as Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House.

Responding, the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr Katukah Bege Ayuba, said the committee would continue to address the needs of the people.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Jama’atu Nasril Islam in the area, Alhaji Kasimu Abubakar,has commended Bege for his assistance to the association.

The JNI chairman also commended him for not discriminating against any group in the area

and appealed to the council to assist in the roofing of an Islamiya school, built by the JNI.

In his response the chairman promised to enhance peaceful coexistence among the various communities.

