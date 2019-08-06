Traditional ruler calls for government assistance to fleeing villagers in Sanga LG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Traditional ruler of Ninzo chiefdom in Sanga Local government area of Kaduna State, Uchu Fadan Ninzo Alhaji Umar Musa has urged government to settle and provide food items to the people fleeing from Randa village as a result of the siege by unknown armed men.

The Royal father, who made the plea in his palace at Fadan Ninzo, said the mass exodus of the people was already a source of great concern to the various host villages.

Alhaji Umar Musa also appealed to well placed individuals and private organisations to consider the possibility of assisting them pending when normalcy returns.

The traditional ruler, who regretted the development, said the area had not experienced such before and wondered what the armed men were planning against them.

He appealed to security operatives in the area to rise to the responsibility of riding the area of the armed men for the people to return home.

It will be recalled that a local farmer discovered the presence of armed men on his way to his farm at Randa village and reported to security operatives who responded immediately that led to the killing of their Commander and a member of Civilian JTF.

