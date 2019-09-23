JUST IN: Traditional rites begin for 36 cattle killed by lightning in Ondo

ADVERTISEMENT

The traditional rites for the 36 cattle killed mysteriously by lightning last Saturday night in Ondo state has begun.

Daily Trust reports yesterday that the cattle were struck to death by thunder lightning in Ijare community area of Ifedore Local Government area of the state.

The rites, as confirmed by multiple sources on Monday, would be performed at Oke Owa, the sacred mountain where the incident happened.

This would be followed by fumigation by the state government to prevent epidemic, a source told our correspondent.

A member of the Olujare-in-council, the Agbajo of Ijare , High Chief Idowu Awe, said in Yoruba culture nobody is permitted to touch either human being or animal killed by thunder bolt.

He said the rites commence three days after the mysterious happening.

A source told Daily Trust that when the herdsmen were noticed there, they were warned of the danger but they ignored it.

According to him, they were told to vacate the sacred mountain meant for yearly sacrifice once in a year by the king but they refused and were planning to build tent there.

The Onijare of Ijare kingdom, Oba Adebamigbe Oluwagbamigun, said the place was a secluded place as they don’t allow people to go there.

The Sapetu of Ijare (Prime minister), High Chief Wemimo Olaniran, also said that some of the herdsmen came to report the case to the monarch after the incident.

He described the incident as an act of God saying the dead cows cannot be moved from there, until after the traditional rites.

“It is a sign that the gods don’t just want anybody to go there because it is not a place meant for ordinary person as only the king goes there once in a year to perform sacrifice on behalf of the people,” he said.

Our reporter said the place is regarded as a sacred groove where the annual rituals of the community take place.

