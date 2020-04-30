Traditional cure for coronavirus ready soon – Ooni

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, says a traditional cure for coronavirus has reached an advanced stage and will soon be made public.

The Ooni was addressing reporters in Abeokuta after he presented two motorised modular fumigators to the Ogun State Government.

Ooni said he had made a far-reaching effort in collaboration with the traditional medicine practitioners in Nigeria towards getting a cure for COVID – 19.

Oba Ogunwusi asked the Federal Government to emulate Madagascar in its quest to use local herbs in combating coronavirus. “We’re going to proffer the local cure for coronavirus very soon. I’ve gone very far in advanced stage with the traditional medicine practitioners in Nigeria. Before this pandemic came out, I’ve actually announced to the entire world from what we inherited from our ancestors.

“We came out very clear about the cure, the immune booster and the solution to a large extent was presented to us and we did what we’re supposed to do, but the people probably didn’t hear us.

“I am very happy that the same thing that we are talking about in Nigeria, another sister country Madagascar has taken it upon themselves and even the US government, they have even reached out to them for funding. It’s another unfortunate thing that the international countries are reaching out to us on this our solution, but our local people are not reaching out to us. And we’ve testimonials of a lot of people that have this ailment that we have used it for to heal them.

“It’s naturally herbal and it is very effective. So, we decided to keep quiet and move to a stage of motorised fumigation and make it very mechanical,” he said.

Ooni explained that his donation of the mechanical fumigators to the state was his own contribution to the state government’s efforts towards combating the pandemic.

In his remarks, Governor Dapo Abiodun commended the royal father for the gesture and assured him that the fumigators would be put to good use.

The governor said the state was open to ideas and activities capable of finding solution to the virus.

