Traders escape as Ochanja burnt building collapses

One of the buildings burnt during the Ochanja market tanker fire disaster collapsed on Friday in Onitsha, Anambra state.

According to eyes witness, the burnt building was among the plazas partially burnt last October during the fire incident at the market.

Daily Trust, gathered that some people were inside the building when it collapsed at around 3:30pm despite being a public holiday.

Those in the building, fled before the structure finally caved in.

One of the eyewitnesses, Mr. Michael Nwora , said that nobody sustained injury or trapped in the incident as everybody was fast to have escaped early.

“I don’t think anyone was trapped inside the debris at the time the building collapsed. Most of them were fast enough to escape,” he said.

Confirming the incident, Anambra state police command image maker, SP. Mohammed said there was no lost of life and nobody was trapped under the collapsed building.

He also disclosed that Police patrol team led by the DPO of the area had visited the scene .

“Yes the building partially collapsed but nobody was trapped, no loss of life and no injury sustained by any person,” he said.

