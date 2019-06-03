Trader arraigned for allegedly receiving 4 stolen phones

ADVERTISEMENT

The police on Monday arraigned a trader, Yusuf Shaibu, in a Kubwa Grade I Area Court for allegedly receiving four stolen phones.

Shuaibu, who resides in Dei-dei, Abuja is charged with receiving stolen property.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the defendant bought the stolen received android phones from an applicant, Umar Abubakar and three others on May 21 for N6, 000 each.

Ogada said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 317 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Lilian Ibrahim, prayed the court to admit her client to bail in the most liberal terms, adding”an accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty”.

The Judge, Ibrahim Balarabe, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 bail with one reliable surety who must be a civil servant from Grade Level 8 and resides within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the matter until June 17 for hearing. (NAN).

