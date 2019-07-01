Trabzonspor sign Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi has signed for Turkish Super Lig club, Trabzonspor on a two-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months.

The 32-year-old, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012, was a free agent after leaving Championship side Middlesbrough in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mikel had previously played in Norway and China, but achieved success in England with Chelsea.

The midfielder is leading the Nigerian team at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A two-year and an additional year agreement was signed with the free captain of the Nigerian national team,” the Turkish club announced on their website.

The midfielder made 249 Premier League appearances for Chelsea in an 11-year spell, which ended when he left Stamford Bridge two years ago.

Mikel also won two league titles, three FA Cups and the Europa League in 2013.

The Black Sea Storm already have compatriots Ogenyi Onazi and Anthony Nwakaeme in their squad and will compete in next season’s Europa League after finishing fourth in 2018-19 season.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App