Toyota Nigeria parts ways with Globe Motors

Toyota Nigeria Limited (TNL), the sole authorized distributor and representative of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) in Nigeria has parted ways with one of its dealers, Globe Motors Holdings Ltd (GMHL).

Sources informed our correspondent that the decision followed unresolved differences bothering on infringement of dealership agreement.

According to findings m, TNL severed its dedealership with GMHL over issues of warranty.

With the development, GMHL can no longer act on behalf of TNL in any transaction concerning Toyota Motor sales, service and parts, the source said.

The development however reduced the number of accredited Toyota dealers to seven including Elizade Nigeria Limited, RT Briscoe (Nigeria) PLC, Omoregie Motors Limited, Germaine Auto Centre Limited, Mandillas Enterprises Limited, Metropolitan Motors Limited and Kojo Motors.

Daily Trust reports that some of the services exclusive to Toyota dealers are genuine manufacturer’s warranty offer on vehicles and parts; repair services by Toyota Japan trained technicians, technical support on repairs and business expansion, tropicalized vehicles designed for Nigerian market and road conditions, among others.

TNL is empowered to market and promote Toyota products (vehicles and parts in Nigeria in trust for TMC of Japan.

“The relationship has waxed stronger over the years with a steady expansion of the models/variants marketed by TNL and we would never compromise on this, ” the source said.

But Globe Motors in reaction to the development said it was not perturbed, saying it has been the biggest importer of Toyota vehicles in the last 25 years.

