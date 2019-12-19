Toyota Corolla crowned Nigeria’s car of the Year 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota Corolla has emerged the Nigerian car of the Year (COTY) for year 2109.

The award was handed to the managing Director of Toyota Nigeria Limited (TNL), Mr. Adekunle Ade-Ojo, at this year’s Annual award organized by the Nigerian Automotive Journalists Association (NAJA).

Also in contest for the COTY crown, were Hyundai Tucson and GAC GS4, both of which were defeated by Corolla, which received the highest number of votes.

Responding after the announcement, TNL boss, who expressed surprise, thanked NAJA for the honour and also congratulated other award recipients of the night.

Aside COTY, Toyota family also went home with Mini bus of the Year won by Toyota Hiace.

Similarly, Auto Workshop of the Year went to Mandilas Motors Limited, Pick-Up of the Year: Mitsubishi L200; Most Improved Brand of the Year: JAC; Luxury SUV of the Year: Range Rover Autobiography; Executive Car of the Year: Honda Accord; Luxury Car of the Year: Meredes-Benz S-Class, Auto Assembly Plant of the Year: Stallion VON and New Lubricant of the Year: MOTUL.

