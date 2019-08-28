Towards improved airport environment

ADVERTISEMENT

By the end of August 2019, the new Managing Director/CEO of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, will clock 100 days in office. Yadudu was the former Director of Airport Operations before his appointment on May 19, 2019, succeeding Engr. Saleh Dunoma who was not only MD but president of the Airport Council International (ACI) for Africa.

The appointment of the young energetic Yadudu was, however, received with mixed feelings by industry players. But 100 days after his assumption of office, those who doubted his competence and queried his appointment are beginning to have a change of heart, convinced about his passion to bring a new lease of life into airport operations amidst increasing global challenges.

Being the Director of Airport Operations until his appointment as MD, his appointment was seen as a round peg in a round hole aligning with the clarion call by stakeholders for the appointment of a technocrat within the system.

The FAAN boss holds professional certifications in Avionics, Airport Safety Management Systems, Airport Security Management, Air Transport Systems Management, amongst others.

One thing he has done was to strengthen the existing security at airports amidst new and emerging security threats to airport operations. Recently, when an intruder breached security at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) by attempting to climb an aircraft, the MD swiftly took responsibility, placing the officers involved on suspension pending the conclusion of investigation.

After which, he has, in partnership with relevant agencies, overhauled the security architecture at the airport. The safety and security currently enjoyed at the airport was attributed to many factors not excluding the state of the airports both at the airside and landside.

In his inaugural speech shortly after his appointment, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu was unequivocal in his determination to take the industry to the next level and position the airports for improved service delivery. “Now that we have this official change of batons, we have to keep on building because if we stop, we will be retrogressing as the industry is constantly moving. We have to keep on improving on service delivery by improving our procedures and processes.

“We will concentrate on improving our services in the next few years but we must start with self-discipline, improve ourselves and improve respect to ourselves in the conduct of official duties.

“I am guaranteeing you that I am very transparent and I will keep to the standard. I will also show the way by being one of the most disciplined and respectful as I do my job. We have to continue building because the industry is always moving and changing.

“We have to keep improving our services, especially with respect to personnel. Training and Manpower development is paramount. It directly affects productivity. We must sustain a high level of discipline.

“I am a very transparent person and I’ll show the way by being the most disciplined staff as much as possible,’’ Yadudu said.

Under his watch, all the country’s international airports have Emergency Operation Centres (EOC) to respond swiftly to emergencies.

For instance, he personally inaugurated the EOC at the Kaduna International Airport few months ago with the plan to replicate same in other airports.

Apart from holding several meetings with key stakeholders in the industry, including the unions, the MD has continued to consult widely without leaving any group out, a move most people have applauded and described as forward-looking.

In the South East for example, the MD’s several engagements with Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwanyi fast tracked the removal of all impediments at Akanu Ibiam International Airport which has now been shut down for major repairs.

Also, he has engaged with the Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, where he called for collaboration with the state in the efforts of FAAN to enthrone better airport environment for quality service delivery. Similar engagement has been carried out with the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde with the latter promising to assist FAAN to expand the runway of the airport to accommodate wide-bodied aircraft.

The closure of Akanu Ibiam International Airport runway for reconstruction has been described as the right step in the right direction in the interest of safety.

Chairman/CEO of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, said the airline fully supports the decision to shut the airport, stressing that the airline placed the safety of the flying public, its crew and equipment above any commercial benefit.

He also commended the Federal Government for the appointment of Capt. Yadudu as Managing Director of FAAN, saying his appointment is a testimony to the government’s resolve to put result-driven persons at the helm of its agencies.

“Air Peace is not alone in this thought. Since his coming, airlines have started enjoying the services that would definitely improve the standards in the industry.

“We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his resolve to attend to the infrastructural decay in the industry,” he added.

Spokesperson of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, described the 100 days in office of the new MD as very eventful, assuring that passengers, airlines and other airport users should brace up for a new experience in service delivery.

