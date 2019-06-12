Tottenham target Draxler sees future at PSG

ADVERTISEMENT

Germany midfielder Julian Draxler has played down rumours linking him to Tottenham Hotspur and said he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

“I feel very happy here, I am playing for a great coach at a great club,” Draxler, 25, told Kicker magazine yesterday.

Draxler, who earned his 50th cap in Germany’s 2-0 win over Belarus last Saturday, has been in and out of the PSG first eleven since joining the club in 2017.

He has recently been linked with Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Tottenham Hotspur, but the midfielder told Kicker that he was keen to extend his contract in Paris, which runs until 2021.

