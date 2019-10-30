Toto LGA sensitises women on exclusive breast feeding

ADVERTISEMENT

Nursing mothers have been enjoined to sustain the exclusive breastfeeding for their children.

Wife of the chairman of Toto Local Government Area in Nasarawa State, Hajiya Rukaiya Nuhu, stated this at a sensitisation campaign on exclusive breastfeeding.

According to her, some nursing mothers were selected across the three districts of Toto, Umaisha and Gadabuke to receive the training.

“Government is committed to the provision of services that would better the lot of the people for their general wellbeing.

“Therefore today’s gathering is aimed at creating awareness on the need for exclusive breastfeeding and how to use local foodstuff in preparing nutritious, rich foods for our breastfeeding babies,” she said.

In their remarks, the director of primary health care in the local government, Hajiya Maryam Ibrahim, and the nutrition officer, Hajiya Habiba Ogimba, charged the women to make good use of what they learnt and adhere strictly to exclusive breastfeeding and use of local recipes in preparing food so as to have healthy babies.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Hajara Saidu Dikko said they were thankful and that they would adhere to the knowledge acquired.

At the end of the programme, 30 nursing mothers received a donation of local food stuffs.

