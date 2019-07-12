Total targets more students in Reading Forum’s expansion

ADVERTISEMENT

The multinational oil firm, Total Nigeria Limited has revealed plans to bring in more students into its annual Open Day and Book Reading Forum targeted at Secondary Schools in the country.

The Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer, Total ESP Nigeria Limited, Tai Oshisanya in a chat with journalists at the completion of the 2019 edition of the programme, noted that the oil firm understands the importance of having a learned generation and reading is critical in achieving that especially among the youths.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that since Total started hosting the reading sessions, it had been receiving positive feedbacks from past participants. She said the firm has in place an effective monitoring mechanism through teachers from participating schools.

At this year’s edition of the session, selected students from private and public schools were divided into different groups and were given different chapters of the Emeka Onwusorom’s book, “Smile, my beloved country”. After the segmented reading sessions, each group was asked to summarised all that they had read and also provide answers to questions asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App