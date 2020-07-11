Torrential rain floods Kaduna homes

ADVERTISEMENT

A heavy rainfall that lasted over an hour on Thursday evening flooded many homes in some parts of Kaduna North Local Government area, one week after a similar occurrence led to the destruction of homes, trees and electrical poles.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that the downpour which commenced around 5:45 pm had overflowed river banks as well as blocked drainage and gutters, forcing water into homes.

As of Friday morning, residents in most parts of Badiko and Gwamna Road were seen evacuating their valuable and drying them under the sun.

Jamilu Umaru who lives in Shehu Idris road off Gwamna Road for two years said the bridge under construction which links Badiko to Gwamna Road was partially responsible for the flooding, adding that construction materials including sand and wood had blocked the water channel.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had in a letter signed by its Director General, AVM Muhammadu A Muhammed (rtd.) warned that the yearly seasonal rainfall prediction and annual flood outlook released by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency(NIHSA) listed Kaura Local Government area of Kaduna State as one of the 102 local governments that are highly probable risk areas, while Zaria, Kaduna North and Chikun Local governments are within probable risk areas.

