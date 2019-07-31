  1. Home
Tornadoes sack 11 players ahead of CAF Confederation Cup tie

Some players of Niger Tornadoes before their Aiteo Cup final against Kano Pillars on Sunday in Kaduna. Gwaza Iorliam (L) is among the players dropped by Tornadoes.
Some players of Niger Tornadoes before their Aiteo Cup final against Kano Pillars on Sunday in Kaduna. Gwaza Iorliam (L) is among the players dropped by Tornadoes.

Nigeria National League (NNL) side Niger Tornadoes have announced they have released 11 players from their squad ahead of their first-round Caf Confederation Cup tie against Santoba Conakry.

According to a statement released by the club on Tuesday, those who have been told to leave include Olayinka Yusuf, Gwaza Lorliam, Moses Ugwu, Mubarak Sai’d, Mohammed Hussaini, Abashya Gyemini, Chizoba Ndukwe, Obinna Jacob, Hassan Saba, and Friday Kaburu.Ayo Adetola, whose penalty miss cost Tornadoes the 2019 Federation Cup, has also been released by the club.

In a related development, Tornadoes also announced eight players – Mustapha Aliko, Reuben Ogbonnaya, Dosso Saib, Bashir Azado, Ismaila Sarki, Ahmadu Liman, Mustapha Jibrin and Erick Frimpong have all been retained by the club.

In the 2019 Federation Cup final, the Ikon Allah Boys lost 4-3 on penalties to Kano Pillars, the second time in three years they have finished as runners-up in the competition.

That development may have led to this major shakeup in the team, with some players shown the exit and others being wooed to beef up the squad for the twin assignments of doing well on the continent and also getting promotion back to the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) as fast as possible.

 

