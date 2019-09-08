Tornadoes lift first Ogunjobi Gold Cup trophy

  1. Home
Niger Tornadoes are champions of the Ogunjobi Gold Cup Tourney after they defeated last year winners Sunshine Stars 2-1 at the Kwara State Stadium Complex, Ilorin.

It was a game of two halves as the Ikoh Allah Boys came from behind to hand the Owena Whales the lead in the second half of the game. Last edition top scorer, Segun Alebiosu stole the evening after he bagged a brace.

Waheed Adebayo puts Sunshine Stars ahead at the quarter hour mark, making the most of Tornadoes defensive mix-up in the box.

Tornadoes then got the lifeline in the 56th minutes Segun Alebiosu jabs home the equalizing goal from a low corner kick.

Inspiring Alebiosu then put the icing on the cake for the Ikon Allah Boys as he completed his brace via header off a set piece in the 72nd minute.

 

