Tor Tiv harps on measures against COVID-19

The Tor Tiv V, Professor James Ayatse, has harped on the need for Nigerians to adhere strictly to all safety measures aimed at reducing the spread of the deadly coronavirus in order to nip it in the bud.

Ayatse, who spoke to newsmen at his palace in Gboko, also expressed satisfaction with measures put in place by the Benue State government towards combating the pandemic.

He called on well-meaning Nigerians to continue to support government in her efforts so that the disease does not devastate the country the way it has done in other parts of the world.

“I thank Nigerians for identifying with what we are going through as a nation and as a people at a time like this. I want to also appreciate Nigerians over their efforts in ensuring that the dreaded virus does not devastate us the way it has done in other countries.

“All the instructions given are appropriate and I want to call on all Nigerians to give a heed to all the instructions given, to stay at home, to reduce social contact.

“I want to join government and well-meaning Nigerians to emphasised that let all of us take heed to this instructions.

“Let nobody deceive you that there is immunity because of our high temperatures and so nothing will happen to us,” he said.

The monarch advised Nigerians to refrain from the traditional practices that makes them more vulnerable to the disease.

Meanwhile, a Gboko based non-governmental organisation, Ior Gboko Foundation, has procured and distributed hand sanitisers as well as face masks to the residents of the town as part of efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The President of the foundation, Jimmy Ajim, who was represented by the Vice President, Pastor Tarvershima Adzakpe while presenting some of the items to the Tor Tiv said it was part of its efforts to give back to the society.

The Tor Tiv commended members of the group for their intervention which coincided with his sensitisation campaign to educate his subjects about the dreaded disease.

