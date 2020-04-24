Top things about MTV Shuga’s new series

ADVERTISEMENT

The MTV Staying Alive Foundation on Monday began a mini-series of the MTV Shuga show. The television programme is meant to keep youths on a positive path especially during this Coronavirus period.

The new digital mini-series, MTV Shuga: Alone Together was written and directed by Tunde Aladese. It is also in partnership with the United Nations’ Every Woman Every Child Partnership and Unitaid: supporting innovation for global health, Viacom CBS Africa, and MTV International. Since its inception, MTV Shuga has creatively spread the message of tolerance and imbibing responsible sexual behaviour, helping young people make positive decisions about their health.

This new series is aimed at flattening the COVID-19 curve and tackling the societal challenges from the pandemic.

Here a few things you need to know about the MTV Shuga Alone Together:

It’s totally different

‘Alone Together’ is telling the story of how youths across Africa are coping with the coronavirus pandemic. This new season educates viewers on important information about coronavirus, such as hygiene habits, why physical distancing is important, and stopping the spread of fake news. It also addresses mental health, and how to keep healthy while self-isolating.

MTV Shuga actors self-film their scenes

Since physical distancing has become the norm, and to protect the safety of the cast and crew while projecting the practice of their message: ‘flattening the curve’, MTV Shuga actors are filming their scenes by themselves from their homes. This fits into how the story is being told – through video calls between the MTV Shuga characters. Self-filming this season is an innovation being tried out.

Starring African favourite cast

The series still features many of the favourite casts from previous seasons. It also features actors from other African countries as it is set in Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa. In the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the TV show depicts how the virus outbreak is affecting every aspect of life. It also highlights the unique ways the lockdown is affecting people in these countries.

May reach 10 episodes

In case you’re already wondering how long this season is, there are hints that it could reach 10 exciting and informative episodes.

