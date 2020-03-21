Top ten happiest countries in the world

ADVERTISEMENT

As the world reels in the global pandemic of the coronavirus and the uncertainties surrounding the outbreak of the virus, it might seem an odd time to release a report ranking which countries are the happiest.

But the World Happiness Report has released a report for 2019, naming Finland as the happiest country in the world.

The report, however, looks at countries in respect to their performance regarding six particular variables including: Gross domestic product per capital, Social support, Healthy life expectancy, Freedom to make life choices, Generosity of general population, Perceptions of internal and external corruption levels.

According to the report, the country with the highest score was Finland, which is an European country. The top five happiest countries on the list are all European countries.

Finland is followed by Denmark, Norway, Iceland, and the Netherlands in that order.

Nigeria, a country with over 200 million populations, is ranked no 85 on the World Happiness report with a happiness score of 5.265

South Sudan is the lowest-scoring country on the World Happiness Report with a total ranking of 2.853; the country appears to have a very short life expectancy rate, paired with low gross domestic product rates per capital, though the percentage of generosity within the country is relatively decent. People seem to feel supported to a reasonable degree in South Sudan.

Based on the 2019 edition of the World Happiness Report, below is a list of the top ten happiest countries on the list:

1. Finland

2. Denmark

3. Norway

4. Iceland

5. Netherlands

6. Switzerland

7. Sweden

8. New Zealand

9. Canada

10. Austria

