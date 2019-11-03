Top stars set for Eunisell Boot 2020 race

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria Professional Football League contenders for the prestigious Eunisell Boot 2020 will begin the quest for stardom as the new season gets underway today across the country.

The Eunisell Boot has become the biggest award in the domestic league since the advent of the League in 1971.

Top stars like Sikiru Alimi (Lobi Stars), 2019 joint-winner, Mfon Udoh (Akwa United), Nyima Nwagua (Kano Pillars), Efe Yarhere (Warri Wolves), Victor Mbaoma (Enyimba) and Ifeanyi George (Enugu Rangers) amongst others are in for the marathon race.

Alimi, who is fresh from national team duties in the CHAN Qualifier and WAFU Cup applauds Eunisell for the initiative.

“Eunisell Boot has brought visibility to the players. Now fans can attach faces to the names they’ve been hearing. We are ready for the Eunisell Boot race,” he stated.

Ibrahim Olawoyin made his top flight debut for Abia Warriors last term, but has become one of the fans favourite since his switch to Rangers. Olawoyin’s performance on his debut for the Super Eagles and Rangers in the continent makes him a contender.

Outsiders are not ruled as 2019 joint-winner, Sunusi Ibrahim, shocked bookmakers to hug the headlines last term.

Abdulkareem Mumuni, who is in his debut season with Lobi Stars posted a five-star outing during one of the pre-season tournaments to indicate his readiness to outsmart regular customers.

Junior Lokosa, then with Kano Pillars won the inaugural edition in 2018, while Udoh and Ibrahim were joint-winners in 2019.

