Top 10 Job Sites in Nigeria

There are many top job sites in Nigeria, but we will be describing the top ten in this article based on the extra values they offer to customers. Job sites have two types of customers – the job seekers and the employers. Some of them focus more on job seekers while some of them focus a lot on the employers.

In this article, we have ranked the job sites mainly based on the values they offer to the job seekers. All job sites post jobs on their websites but only a few add extra values to customers free of charge or at small fees. As a job seeker, we hope you will enjoy learning about these top ten and take advantage of their services.

Among the best job websites in Nigeria, jobs.delon.ng is the #1 job site in Nigeria because they have the most diverse database of jobs in Nigeria and they provide several free services to students, recent graduates and small businesses.

These services include weekly live webinar on finding jobs in Nigeria on youtube for college students and fresh graduates, free CV writing services for some job seekers every month, as well as free recruitment services to small businesses. Through their blog, Delon Jobs also publishes job articles and business articles to enlighten job seekers and small business owners.

Job seekers should take advantage of this blog service by regularly reading the articles. This will surely enhance your job-hunting skills, interview preparations and career development.

Delon Jobs is also the #1 IT recruitment firm in Nigeria, offering top recruitment services in Nigeria across all industries. This makes them very unique because the other few job websites in Nigeria that handle recruitment are generalist recruiter, and nobody focused only on one core area of competence.

The parent company of Delon Jobs says their vision is to help lift one million Nigerians out of poverty through their classifieds ads website and top job portal in Nigeria – Delon Jobs. This job site has a very strong linkedin presence with close to 100 thousand followers, and they regularly post their website jobs and articles on linkedin to make it easier for Nigerian job seekers on linkedin.

Jobberman is a very popular job site in Nigeria but they do not offer as many free services as they used to. They have grown significantly in recent years by dealing a lot with large businesses.

They have more functionality on their website than any other job site in Nigeria, but we have listed them as number two because these features offer much greater values to employers than job seekers.

On jobberman.com, you will find several IT jobs in Nigeria, business development jobs, marketing jobs, and so on. To get good service from this job site, you should do your best to create a good candidate profile.

As common with other job sites, jobberman allows job seekers to create profiles. This feature gives you the opportunity to sell yourself to employers and recruiters. Many employers just search through job sites for relevant candidate profiles, without going through entire CVs. So it is important to do it right.

Remember to research and use relevant keywords to make it easier for them to find you. Also ensure you include all relevant skills, accomplishments, and desired job titles.

Indeed is not a local job site but continues to rank high when people search for jobs in Nigeria. It is one of the biggest job brands across the world, and because of the power of their aggregator engine, they are able to publish high paying Nigerian jobs. Since many Nigerians are always very interested in learning about high paying jobs from large businesses, this job site remains a very important site to add to our list of top 10 job sites in Nigeria.

So if you are looking to see international NGO jobs, some IT job vacancies in Nigeria, jobs from multinational companies, current job vacancies in Abuja, or certain foreign jobs in Africa that you may be interested in, indeed is a suitable job website for you.

It has features for employees to review their current places of work in order to talk about salaries, working conditions and other relevant information. Job seekers can find out those details while they are applying for jobs to different companies. Job seekers should take advantage of this free service to learn about companies before they complete interview process.

4. Myjobmag.com

Myjobmag.com is a high-ranking job website by google, and the extra values they offer are features for salary research and company review. The salary feature is a very significant value because many job seekers are very curious to find out about salary range in many companies and industries before they start their application process.

The company review is also a great source of information to many job seekers and will make it easier for them to plan their search. By using this feature, a diligent job seeker can narrow down to a few industries and categories of jobs based on personal interests and employment opportunities in Nigeria.

This job website posts many jobs on their home page and it does not make it look clean like some of the job websites above, but it gives people opportunity to see many jobs at a glance. But it seems people and google like the style.

Glassdoor is not just a job site it is best known as a tool for job seekers and employees to review companies they are currently working for or about to join.

It allows users to anonymously submit and view salaries as well as search and apply for jobs on its platform. IT outsourcing in Nigeria may benefit from Glassdoor or similar platforms in future.

Glassdoor helps job seekers to learn about the companies they are trying to apply to. Job seekers can learn about salaries, interviews, and culture in the companies they are applying to before moving far in their application process.

Glassdoor and many other job sites in Nigeria allow candidates to set up automatic job alerts. This is a very important tool that every job seeker should use. Do not select too many job categories, titles, or industries so that you are not inundated with too many daily job alerts. Choose the fewest possible so that the alerts you match your interests.

6. Jobgurus.com.ng

Jobgurus.com.ng has made this list because it has some unique services that many other job websites in Nigeria do not have. They have a feature for free online aptitude test practice, and this clearly indicates that they want to add great values to the job seekers visiting their website. If you are a student or recent graduate, this is a very important service you should take advantage of.

Aside this, they also sell ebooks that can enhance job seekers’ job search. Though this service is not free, this is certainly a good value for job seekers.

But as a job seeker, please remember you may not get the chance to get invited for an aptitude test unless you submit a good CV to the employer. You can do this by searching for free CV samples online or on MS Word. You can also find some free CV templates from google search or hire a CV writing company in Nigeria to help you.

7. Hotnigerianjobs.com

Hotnigerianjobs.com is one of the oldest job sites in Nigeria. And they are consistent with posting many good Nigerian jobs on a daily basis. One extra value you can quickly see on their website is the banner that displays sections for today’s jobs, yesterday’s jobs, and so on. This helps job seekers to quickly see what was posted yesterday and a few days ago.

If you are a job seeker that visits a few job websites regularly and you did not have time to browse in the last two or three days, this feature is great for you because you can click and see those specific days’ jobs at a glance.

On the left side of their website, you would also see quick category and sub-category links that can help you narrow down your job search to the jobs that interest you mostly. They even nicely display a qualification category through which a small company like a cleaning firm can advertise cleaning services in Lagos jobs.

8. Michaelpageafrica.com

I am including this job site on the list because it offers another type of jobs to senior-level Nigerian workers. It is an international recruitment company that also posts jobs on their site.

For Nigerian job seekers seeking C-level or executive level positions, this is one of the best job sites in Nigeria to consider. The site regularly posts many executive management positions across Nigeria.

Since the website is actually devoted to African jobs, executive-level Nigerian job seekers who are interested in executive-level positions in other African countries will also find suitable jobs on the micahelpageafrica.com website. So the biggest value they offer to job seekers is an opportunity to see top-level job vacancies that are otherwise no common on many other job sites in Nigeria. It is comparable with a classified ads website that lists luxurious Lexus cars for sale in Nigeria.

9. Ngcareers.com

I cannot end this list without talking about ngcareers.com. Though this is a high-ranking job website in Nigeria according to google ranking, we have ranked them as number seven because they do not really have many extra values like the other job websites listed above. They focus a lot on posting many jobs, and they do it well.

You will regularly find many recent jobs in Lagos on their home page and this does not make their website as clean as some of the other job websites described above. But this certainly appeals to many people and google because it helps them rank well.

Finding jobs in Nigeria is certainly a huge task, and I encourage all job seekers to visit as many job websites as possible to increase their chances. You may not learn a lot on this website, but you will see good number of jobs.

Finally, like many other job websites, ngcareers.com gives you opportunity to subscribe for job alerts. This helps you get regular specific updates on the types of jobs you’re mostly interested in.

10. Oilandgasjobsearch.com

We have listed this job site as the last job site on the list because it focuses a lot on an industry (oil & gas) that greatly interests many job seekers in Nigeria. Though the COVID-19 crisis in Nigeria has limited job opportunities in this industry, it is expected to bounce back when the crisis is over.

They post many oil & gas and engineering jobs in Nigeria that no other job website in Nigeria posts. This represents a significant value to Nigerians that are very interested in this industry.

So job seekers who are very keen about oil & gas jobs in Nigeria should visit this website regularly to check for relevant job vacancies.

