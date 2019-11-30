Toni Kan, Emasuen to host writing workshop during QFest 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Award winning writer Toni Kan and novelist and co-founder of Narrative Landscapes Publishing Eghosa Emasuen are set to hold a workshop during the 2019 Quramo Festival of Words (QFest).

The workshop titled ‘The Writing Business 101: Writing, Publishing, Rights,’ is scheduled to take place on December 14 as a capacity building component of the festival.

Split into three sessions, Kan will facilitate the session on breaking down what it means to write and write well and Emasuen will give participants a handle on what is required to become a published author. There will also be an interactive panel discussion around the theme which they will both take part in.

To participate, writers are expected to send a 200-word essay giving five reasons why they want to attend the QFest Writing workshop. Selection will be on a first-come-first-served basis, and only 30 slots are available. Also, participants will receive certificates of participation.

QFest 2019 will run from December 13 to 15, 2019, and will feature workshops, panel discussions, documentary screenings, open mic sessions, and more.

The winner of the Quramo Writers’ Prize (QWP) 2019 will be announced at the grand finale on December 15 at Eko Hotels and Suites. An earlier shortlist of 15 has been announced.

