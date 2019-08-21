Tomorrow’s homes becoming smarter with LG products

ADVERTISEMENT

LG Electronics says tomorrow’s homes are becoming smarter and more personal with its products.

The electronics manufacturer said the rollout of 5G will further accelerate the evolution of the connected home and its products come in handy.

‘’The best home appliances deliver maximum convenience while also adding something exciting to the home. Built-in artificial intelligence has transformed normal appliances into smart ones that can learn residents’ usage patterns and utilize them to improve performance. AI not only enhances convenience, but the technology also makes appliances safer and more energy-efficient, perfect for the growing concerns over the environment and the seemingly ever-increasing utility bills.

‘’LG is committed to creating a consumer-centric smart home ecosystem with the ultimate aim of allowing homeowners to control all their appliances and devices from one spot. A combination of long-lasting, premium appliances and the unrivalled the intelligence of LG ThinQ will position LG as a trendsetter in this fiercely competitive market’’’, the company said.

According to Mr. Hari Elluru, Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics, West Africa Operations, “Today’s smart speakers can keep everything in order in the home by turning lights on and off, adjusting the temperature of the room or reading the news, all with a voice command. Smart speakers can now recognize voices for a more personal experience and can act as an individual’s personal assistant by reading that day’s agenda, offering a reminder to pick up milk on the way home and even recommending the fastest route to get to work in the morning. With such technology in the home, it’s easier now than ever to multitask and save time.”

“Life is about more than having the latest technology. It is about the experiences technology creates. From TVs to home appliances and computer products, LG delivers consumer electronics that let you embrace life and prepare you for its greatest moments. We’re committed to providing electronics that work best for the way you live and to keeping you updated with the latest technological advances. After all, life’s better when you’re prepared”, he said.

Since its launch in 2017, the company’s AI brand LG ThinQ has seen its portfolio grow rapidly to include air conditioners, washing machines, TVs, smartphones and robot vacuum cleaners.

“AI is just one-way appliances are being personalized to meet the lifestyle needs of today’s consumers”, Mr Elluru averred.

A big push to tap markets with single-door refrigerators, semi-automatic washing machines designed for rural consumers is in the offing. LG already has 20,000 retail touchpoints and a vast after-sales service network.

Speaking at the CES 2019, LG’s president and CTO Dr I.P. Park outlined the company’s vision for the future in his keynote, titled AI for an Even Better Life. According to him, the three key pillars of artificial intelligence – Evolve, Connect and Open – could deliver a robust AI ecosystem with diverse solutions for the real world.

LG’s ambition is to unlock the potential of AI technology in a much larger scale by connecting hitherto individual units into intelligent systems.

