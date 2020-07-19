  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tolulope: NAF to release findings today
ADVERTISEMENT

Tolulope: NAF to release findings today

By Taiwo Adeniyi 
Late Tolulope Arotile
Late Tolulope Arotile

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will today reveal the outcome of itspreliminary investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death ofFlying Officer Tolulope Arotile.

NAF in a statement by its Directorof Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola on Saturday said the outcome of the investigation shall be made known during a press conference at the Air Marshal MD Umar Blue Room at Headquarters NAF Abuja at 2 pm.

“The Nigerian Air Force will tomorrow, 19 July2020, hold a press conference to give details on the outcome of its preliminaryinvestigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile which occurred on 14 July 2020.

“The event will take placeat the Air Marshal MD Umar Blue Room at Headquarters NAF Abuja at 2 pm. Accordingly,members of the press are please invited to cover the event,” the statementread. Tolulope was killed an accident in Kaduna on Tuesday and would beburied in Abuja on Thursday.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.