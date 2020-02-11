Tokyo Olympics qualification: Buhari lauds D’Tigress

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the female national basketball team, D’Tigress, for qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

President Buhari, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, urged them to remain focused, determined and energized for a good outing at the tournament.

The President, who hailed the sportsmanship and resilience of the team all through the qualifying stages, and in their trainings, saluted their courage in always putting out their best as they represent the country.

President Buhari said the D’Tigress already has the talents that could make global impact in the sport being the current African Champions.

He assured that the Federal Government would ensure proper preparation and mobilization for all outings.

The President also lauded team officials and the National Basket Ball Federation (NBBF) for the discipline and motivation of the D’Tigress.

