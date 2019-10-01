Tokyo 2020: Super Falcons off to Abidjan

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s senior women, Super Falcons continue the pursuit of a ticket to the women’s football tournament of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics when they fly to Abidjan, capital city of Cote d’Ivoire today, ahead of a second round, first leg clash with their Ivorian counterparts on Thursday.

The nine-time African champions and 3-0 winners on aggregate over Algeria in the first round will travel aboard Air Cote d’Ivoire, and arrive in Abidjan in the evening early enough to have a walk-out. They will have the official training session at the match venue on Wednesday.

Acting Head Coach Chris Danjuma has selected seven overseas-based and 11 home-based professionals for the clash, with new captain and FC Barcelona ace Asisat Oshoala leading the 18 -woman playing body. There are also defenders Chidinma Okeke and Osinachi Ohale, midfielders Ngozi Okobi and Chinaza Uchendu and forwards Francisca Ordega and Rasheedat Ajibade from overseas.

Goalkeepers Tochukwu Oluehi and Chiamaka Nnadozie, defenders Ugochi Emenayo, Glory Ogbonna and Maryam Ibrahim, midfielders Amarachi Okoronkwo, Cecilia Nku, Ihuoma Onyebuchi and Regina Otu, and forwards Gift Monday and Rafiat Sule complete the roster.

The Nigeria Football Federation has already scheduled the return leg of the fixture for the Agege Stadium, Lagos on Monday, 7th October 2019.

