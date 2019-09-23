Togo whip Nigeria 4-1 in CHAN final playoff in Lome

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria are now in serious danger of missing out on next year’s CHAN after they fell 4-1 in a final playoff in Togo.

NPFL joint top scorer last season Sunusi Ibrahim gave Nigeria the lead after just eight minutes, before the home team drew level on 16 minutes through Richard Nane.

Nane got his brace in the 70th minute.

The home team increased their lead from the penalty spot to 3-1 and then made it even more difficult for Nigeria by adding a fourth goal in the closing moments of the contest.

The CHAN Eagles were made up in the main by the country’s U23s with a sprinkling of experienced campaigners like captain Mfon Udoh, goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai and striker Sikiru Alimi.

The CHAN Eagles, who reached the 2018 CHAN final in Morocco, will now need to win the return leg in Nigeria next month by at least two unreplied goals to go through to Cameroon 2020.

Meanwhile, a former international, Tijani Babangida said the result didn’t come to him as a surprise because Nigerian clubs’ recent failures in the continent.

He said the Home-based Eagles are the same players who ply their trade in the domestic league.

“I didn’t watch the match so I cannot speak at length on what transpired in Togo. However, what I know is that of recent our clubs have not been doing well in the continent.

“If they are struggling in the continent, you don’t expect them to do better simply because they are now in the national team,” he said.

Babangida however said Nigerian teams do better when they are pushed to the wall so he won’t be surprised if the Home-based Super Eagles turn the table against their opponents in the return leg.

“We shouldn’t write off the team. Our teams fight back anytime they are pushed to the wall. I know it will not be easy but I won’t be surprised if the CHAN Eagles climb this mountain in the end,” he stated.

