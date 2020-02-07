Tiv/Jukun crisis: We must allow peace to reign­–Ortom

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has stressed the need for peace to reign between Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups cohabiting in the state.

Ortom made the remark when he received the report of the Commission of Inquiry into Abinsi/Fidi crisis which led to the loss of lives in the state.

He noted that his administration would not allow anyone to create disaffection between Tiv and Jukun in Benue.

He warned those fermenting crisis in the state to desist from doing so because no matter how highly placed, they will be arrested and made to face the law, adding that both ethnic groups have lived as brothers for ages.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Commission, Justice Wilfred Igba, said based on the investigation they have done, both crisis were caused by either chieftaincy or land matters.

Igba’s commission of Inquiry therefore recommended among other things that Government should provide a layout and take charge of land matters in the two communities to end the crisis.

“We have also identified people who are behind the crisis and recommend that security should do further investigation and prosecute them,” he added.

