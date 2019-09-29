Tiv/Jukun crisis: WANEP expresses concern over prolong violence, sues for dialogue

ADVERTISEMENT

Following renewed ethnic clashed between the Tiv and Jukun in parts of Taraba state, the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding, Nigeria (WANEP-Nigeria) and its member organisations have expressed deep concerns over the recurrent inter-ethnic violence in Wukari, Takum and Donga LGAs of Taraba state and neighbouring LGA (Ukum) in Benue state.

WANEP’s national coordinator, Chief Bridget Osakwe, said on Sunday in Abuja that the continued series of attacks and its accompanied reprisals have contributed in compounding the climate of insecurity bedevilling both states.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, reports on the statistics of fatalities arising from the ethnic violence reveal a death toll of over 600 people with several others injured between April 2 to August 31, 2019 in the both states, while statistics from its NEWS has recorded the deaths of 41 people from September 1-18, 2019 in Takum and Wukari LGAs of Taraba state only.

This, she said, have also resulted in the displacement of thousands of people with houses, farmlands, schools, places of worship and health facilities burnt down and/or vandalized.

She expressed worry that the tension between the ethnic groups has further manifested in form of hatred, mistrust and violence, which continues to have adverse effect on public safety, food security and social cohesion in the affected states.

“Equally alarming is the impact of the conflict on agriculture and livestock activities, which happen to be the mainstay of the local economies of the conflicting LGAs.

“This threatens food security, as local farmers and herders fear reprisal attacks in their farming locations in Taraba and Benue states,” Osakwe said.

She said the growing insecurity in Taraba and Benue states has further disrupted education in the affected communities, as a number of schools have been closed down.

WANEP warned that if the violence continues in communities, it will heighten the risk of sexual and gender-based violence especially rape against women and children trapped in the armed conflict situations.

“WANEP-Nigeria wishes to commend the joint-security operations as well as the Governors of Taraba and Benue states for initiating the peace dialogue aimed at ending the continued violence and restoring peace in the states,” she said.

She urged stakeholders to be circumspect, exercise restraint and sustain the ongoing dialogue process in order to find lasting solution to the conflict.

She however assured that through its early warning system, the organisation will also continue to monitor the current security dynamics of the affected communities in the states and engage the appropriate security actors to forestall further escalation of violence in the two states.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App