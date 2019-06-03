Tiv/Jukun crisis spreads to two more councils in Taraba

ADVERTISEMENT

The unending Tiv/Jukun crisis in Taraba state has now spread to Donga and Takum local government areas as several Tiv communities came under attack by suspected militia.

Our reporter’s findings revealed that many Tiv villages in parts of Donga and Takum local government areas were set ablaze forcing many people including women and children to flee the areas.

The crisis which started in Wukari local government area over a month ago between the Jukun and Tiv has claimed dozens of lives as properties worth millions of Naira destroyed.

Daily Trust learnt that the crisis escalated into Takum and Donga LGAs as a result of the alleged killing of three Jukun in Donga and a retired education Secretary in Takum by suspected Tiv militia.

Daily Trust gathered that the attacks on Tiv in the two local government areas was a reprisal being carried out by armed Jukun youths against alleged killings of Jukuns by suspected Tiv militia.

When reacting, the president of Tiv cultural association in the state Mr. Goodman Dahida, said it is very unfair for the Jukun to always blame the Tiv for any crime committed in the area.

He said Tiv people are being killed on a daily basis in Wukari adding that it is now very unsafe for Tiv to travel along some roads in the area.

Dahida therefore called on the state government and stakeholders on both sides to initiate a permanent solution to the conflict.

When contacted, Police spokesman for Taraba command, DSP David Misal, said he was not informed of the attacks on Tiv villages in the two local government areas.

