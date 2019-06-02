  1. Home
  Tiv/Jukun crisis: Six killed while vandalizing, looting church in Taraba
Tiv/Jukun crisis: Six killed while vandalizing, looting church in Taraba

By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi, Jalingo Published Date
Six suspected militia have been killed while vandalizing and looting a church in Ayu town in Wukari local government area of Taraba state.

Ayu town, which is a Tiv community and located in the midst of Jukun villages, came under attack by suspected militia.

Our reporter gathered that the Tiv in the community allegedly killed and chased away the invading militia who looted and vandalized a church in the area.

The president of Tiv cultural association in Taraba state, Mr Goodman Dahida, told Daily Trust in a telephone interview that the militia had also attacked several other Tiv community, vandalized churches and catered away properties worth millions of Naira.

“As am talking to you several Tivs villages in Donga and Takum local government areas were burnt down and property including farm produce and animals carted away by the militia,” Dahida alleged.

He said several Tiv including women and children have fled the areas.

When contacted, the police spokesman of Taraba state command, DSP David Misal, said he was not informed of the incident.

